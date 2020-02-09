Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.07% of Primoris Services worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 72,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Primoris Services Corp has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

