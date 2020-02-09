Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.66 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.79 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

In other news, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $4,699,655.75. Also, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

