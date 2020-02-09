Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

