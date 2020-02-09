Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.16 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Latin America worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $199,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $9,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 422,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of LILAK opened at $17.19 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.