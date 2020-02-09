Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.25 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after purchasing an additional 148,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 166,267 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,612,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSM opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

