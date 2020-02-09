Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.56 Million Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Five9 worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $31,851.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,018 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.37, a P/E/G ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

