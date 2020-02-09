Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.57 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,484,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.57 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.