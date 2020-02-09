Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.71 Million Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,777,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.5605 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. CSFB downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

