Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.80 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Mesa Laboratories worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLAB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $268.21 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.