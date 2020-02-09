Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.95 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

A opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

