Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.15 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.