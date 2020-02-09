Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.49 Million Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,887 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.86% of Radiant Logistics worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

