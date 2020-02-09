Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of LiveRamp worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LiveRamp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. LiveRamp Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.47.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.