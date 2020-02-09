Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 738,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 960,626 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 75,976.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 243,125 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.04%.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

