Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,886 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PB. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 872,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

