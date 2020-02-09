Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 44,863 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.92% of B. Riley Financial worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 94,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 302,800 shares of company stock worth $3,079,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $720.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.83.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.