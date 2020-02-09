Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,657 Shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of J2 Global worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of JCOM opened at $98.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

