Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of SLM worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

