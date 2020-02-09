Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Columbia Banking System worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 85.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 158,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after buying an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 244,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

