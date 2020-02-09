Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of LHC Group worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $155.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

