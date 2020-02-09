Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 103,257 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Allison Transmission worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 106.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

