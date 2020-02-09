Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,218 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Waters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Waters by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Waters by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 289,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Waters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 275,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $207.13.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total value of $506,326.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $3,563,612. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.