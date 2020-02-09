Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 136,563 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,361 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 136,563 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

