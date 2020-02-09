Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,638 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Sanderson Farms worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFM opened at $136.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average of $153.20. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.77 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

