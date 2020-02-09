Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,471 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.76% of CRA International worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRAI. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in CRA International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CRA International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CRA International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CRA International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CRA International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

