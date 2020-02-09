Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,944 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Gentex worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 47,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Gentex by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 285,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 61,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

