Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 474,011 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after buying an additional 944,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,466,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,714,000 after buying an additional 511,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

