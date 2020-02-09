Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 69,848 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Arconic worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

