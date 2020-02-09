Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,060 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Tiffany & Co. worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of TIF stock opened at $134.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.