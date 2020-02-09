Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.33% of RadNet worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.92. RadNet Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.