S.A. Mason LLC Takes $3.79 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,056 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000. Microsoft comprises about 3.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,491 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 239,221 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $185.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

