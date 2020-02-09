Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post sales of $51.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the highest is $53.35 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $192.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.38 million to $199.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $228.70 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $229.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

SB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 42,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 337,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

