Safe Haven Market Capitalization Achieves $889,034.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $889,034.00 and $6,247.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02767182 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven's total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven's official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven's official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

