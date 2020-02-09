Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $12.25 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Safe has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $112,227.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 55% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00005792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.01255701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046543 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00213458 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002313 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

