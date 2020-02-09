SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $634,890.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $634,890.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01256882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046656 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00211577 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002309 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

