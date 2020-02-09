SafeInsure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $310,714.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $274,163.00 and approximately $310,714.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028327 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00301668 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037347 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 4,372,272 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.