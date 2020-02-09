salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $371,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $185.72 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $190.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

