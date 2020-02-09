salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Shares of CRM opened at $185.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $190.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

