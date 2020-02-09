salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 36,232 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock valued at $77,421,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.72. 3,712,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $190.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

