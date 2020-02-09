salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,325 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $193,270,000. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 92.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $371,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,449. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $190.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

