SaluS Price Up 82% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded 82% higher against the dollar. SaluS has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $11,367.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00083935 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047262 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00062559 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000759 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,167.54 or 1.00345579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000604 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001304 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

