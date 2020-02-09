SaluS (SLS) Market Cap Achieves $8.48 Million

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $12,177.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $8.38 or 0.00082849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00046161 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,156.06 or 1.00461317 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000623 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

