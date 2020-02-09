savedroid 1-Day Volume Tops $33.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One savedroid token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. savedroid has a market capitalization of $304,684.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, savedroid has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.34 or 0.05802401 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004848 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003103 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

