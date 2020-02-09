savedroid (SVD) Price Hits $0.0001

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar. savedroid has a total market cap of $308,372.00 and $34.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

