SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $258.82 on Friday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $178.57 and a fifty-two week high of $270.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

