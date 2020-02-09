Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $513,954.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Scala has a market capitalization of $513,954.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.67 or 0.03431286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00227294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00130687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

