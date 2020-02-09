Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,121,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,976 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.01% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $335,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 727,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,232. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

