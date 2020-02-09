Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Reduced by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.45. 2,063,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.