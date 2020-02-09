Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. 277,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,462. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.