Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,191,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $79.27. 576,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

